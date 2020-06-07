|
KANE, Eileen Gayda Passed away on May 29th at home, surrounded by her husband, daughter and granddaughter. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Church in Newton, where a private Mass for her family was held. She was also a faithful patron of Deep Ellum in Allston. Eileen was a loving wife to Donald, a marvelous mom to Terry (Rich) and John (Lori), and a Goddess Grammy to Catherine, Carl and Enna, and Annie Manhardt. Eileen leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends and kind neighbors. She was preceded in death by her dad, John Albert Gayda, and her mom Catherine "Kitty" Cahill Gayda, as well as her sisters Mary Jean, "Dewey," Kay and Madeline. The Gayda Girls are finally reunited. Eileen was born in the Down Neck section of Newark, NJ, in 1932, on the same street on which her grandmother lived, and on which her mother grew up. She spent a happy childhood surrounded by family. She attended St. Aloysius Elementary School, Star of the Sea Academy in Long Branch, NJ, and St. Cecilia's High School in Kearney, NJ. Eileen worked in the Sales Department at Pfizer in NYC, at Fort Monmouth, NJ, and retired from bookkeeping at Wolf Greenfield Law Firm in Boston. Eileen met Donald at Marshall's bar in Queens, NY in 1952 and they had their first date the next day. They married at St. Al's Church in 1955. They enjoyed traveling together in Europe before starting a family and settling in Newton in 1965. Eileen moved to France with her husband and two small children in 1962. She spent three years near Paris and became fluent in French. During that time, she traveled from Gibraltar to Norway. She and Donald continued their travels upon returning to the States. Eileen especially loved trips to Eastern Europe, where her father was born, and Ireland, where her mother's family was from. Eileen brought back from France a passion for French cooking and sewing French fashion. She loved to entertain, was the life of the party, and happiest surrounded by those she loved. Eileen was interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Her arrangements were thoughtfully handled by the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home in NEWTON. Donations in memory of Eileen can be made to The Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ, supportscnj.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020