EILEEN GREANEY


1941 - 2020
EILEEN GREANEY Obituary
GREANEY, Eileen Of West Roxbury, formerly of Headford, Ballyhale, County Galway Ireland, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Born October 22, 1941, she was the loving daughter of the late Mark and Catherine "Kitty" Hughes Greaney. Devoted sister of Liam and his wife Ann, Mickey Greaney and the late Brendan, Padraic, Roger "Roddy," and Tommy. She was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was also a longtime employee of Verizon phone company. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Theresa of Avila Church on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Needham, c/o Development Office, 148 Chestnut Street, Needham, MA 02492. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020
