DEVINE, Eileen K. (Flannery) Of Falmouth, formerly of Dover, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 21, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late John Morrison Devine, Jr., daughter of the late James and Katherine Casey Flannery. Sister of Jeanne Flannery of Dedham and sister-in-law of Marie Devine of Needham. Loving mother of Maureen C. Devine-Rhodes of Buckhannon, WV, Patricia E. Devine of Waquoit, MA, Julia E. Devine-Theodore and husband William of Dartmouth, MA, Tara J. Devine and husband Karl-Erik Peterson of Bomoseen, VT, and John M. Devine, III and wife Jeanne of Dover, MA. Fifteen grandchildren: Jaime Giordano, Bartholomew Rhodes, Katherine Rhodes, Clara Rhodes, Corey Theodore, Kaitlin Babin-Devine, Megan Theodore, Payton Babin-Devine, Shane Devine, Sierra Devine, Brendan Devine, Lauren Devine, Kelly Devine, Allison Peterson, and Erika Peterson. Eileen is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Grace, Lucy, Hunter, Wyatt, and Hazel, and many loving nieces and nephews. Eileen was born in Newport, RI, and graduated from Hyde Park High School, Katherine Gibbs College, and the University of Massachusetts Boston. She met her husband, Jack, when she stopped for directions at the Dover Drug Store. They were married for forty-three years, and raised their family in a home they built in Dover, where Eileen lived for over 60 years. She served as Chairwomen of the Dover Republican Committee, President of the Women's Republican Committee, Fundraiser for The Walker School in Needham, MA, and was a longtime member and current President of a'Kempis Circle at Wellesley College. She cherished spending time with family and friends, getting her hands dirty while gardening, reading the paper on summer mornings in her breezeway, listening to Irish music and toasting to the joy of life. Many of her happiest times were spent with her children and grandchildren at the home she built with her family in Waquoit. She especially enjoyed a recent trip to Ireland with twenty-two family members to celebrate her ninetieth birthday. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Kathleen M. Devine, brother James "Buddy" Flannery, sister Julia "Jul" Flannery, son-in-law Larry Dean Rhodes, and brother-in-law David F. Devine. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Friday, Oct. 25 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to All Sisters in Residence at Mount Saint Vincent, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019