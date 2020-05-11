Boston Globe Obituaries
EILEEN L. (CAMPBELL) HANSEN

HANSEN, Eileen L. (Campbell) Of Bedford, on May 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Loving mother of two sons and a daughter, Alan of Billerica, Gary and his wife Barbara of Chatham, and Diane (Hansen) Lynch of Bedford. Grandmother of five cherished grandchildren: Michael and his wife Jessica Lynch of Bedford, Matthew Lynch and friend Reva Geier of Malden, Ryan Hansen of Orleans, Ashley Hansen and fianc? David Kilgallon of Chatham, and Tyler Hansen of SC. Great-grandmother of four: Braeden, Declan, Abigail and Charles Lynch of Bedford. Sister of the late Clair Campbell. Aunt of Lowell and Gordon Campbell, all of PEI, Canada. Retired Bedford DPW office manager. Because of COVID-19, all arrangements are private. Memorial contributions to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02542, are appreciated. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
