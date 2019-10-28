|
LIVIDOTI, Eileen Of Cambridge, MA, 96, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 27, 2019. Eileen grew up in Cambridge, daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Roche) Galvin. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Lividoti, devoted mother of John Lividoti & his wife Janet of Reading, Eileen Lividoti Hibert & her husband William of Cambridge, Michael Lividoti & his wife Beverly of Medford and the late Thomas Lividoti. Cherished grandmother of James Lividoti, Robert & Scott Bonacci, Erin Gauthier and Lauren & Jessica Lividoti. Adored great-grandmother, "GGMa", of Faith, Annabella, Katherine, Sophia, Grace, Audrey, Elle, JohnThomas, Zoe & Makenna. Loving sister of Patricia Cournoyer of Belmont, and the late John, Mary Joyce, Dorothy Napolitano, Robert & James. Also survived by many dear nieces & nephews and loyal friends. Eileen enjoyed a long career at W.T. Phelan in Harvard Square. Most of all, Eileen loved being with family and friends, often recounting stories of happy times in Arlington, Pinellas Park, FL, trips to Nantasket, and watching over the Park Ave. gang. She will be deeply missed by all. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN on Thursday at 10 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Raphael's Church, 512 High St., Medford at 11 A.M. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eileen may be made to: Elizabeth de Rham Hospice Home, 65 Chilton St., Cambridge, MA 02138 or Youville House, 1573 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02138.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019