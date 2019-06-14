LORENZ, Eileen "Sheila" On June 5, Eileen Sheila Lorenz, 78, passed peacefully at her home in Rockland, Maine surrounded by family and friends. Born Eileen Sheila Bemis in Malden, MA, Sheila grew up in Massachusetts and moved to Maine in 1974. In 1980, she settled in Rockland, where she spent the rest of her life. A career nurse, Sheila retired from the State of Maine in 2000 and continued to work at Pen Bay Medical Center well into her seventies. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and was known for always being there for them. Sheila is sorely missed and our world is not the same without her. She is survived by her son Daniel and wife Rosalinda, sister Kathleen DiPirro and husband James, granddaughter Lindsay Funicello-Paul and husband Alexander, grandson Jonathan Lorenz and wife Kimberley, and great-grandchildren Savannah, Matthew, Brooks, Jacob, and Parker. She was predeceased by her mother Mary Estelle Gray, née Norcott, and former husband Rudolf Lorenz. A Celebration of Sheila's Life will be announced at a later date.



