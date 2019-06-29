Boston Globe Obituaries
EILEEN M. COLLINS

EILEEN M. COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, Eileen M. Of Manomet, June 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George A. and Mary E. (Donahue). Sister of the late Anna E. and George A. Collins, Jr. and Marie A. Wagner. Lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hour in St. Bonaventure's Church, 801 State Rd., Manomet, Tuesday, at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Manomet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Eileen's memory to St. Bonaventure's Fund for the Needy. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
