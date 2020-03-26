Boston Globe Obituaries
EILEEN M. CROWLEY

EILEEN M. CROWLEY Obituary
CROWLEY, Eileen M. Of Milton, March 26, 2020. Beloved sister of the late Julia "Ena" Crowley, Daniel Crowley, Patrick Crowley, and Catherine Sheppard. Eileen was the devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Service and interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date. If desired, contributions in Eileen's memory may be sent to Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, www.ccab.org The Dolan Funeral Home of MILTON assisted Eileen's family with arrangements. www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
