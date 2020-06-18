|
DOHERTY, Eileen M. (Crowley) Age 90, longtime resident of Lexington, passed away peacefully at Brightview Arlington on June 17th. Born in Arlington, she was a daughter of the late Mary and Thomas Crowley. Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband Bernard J. Doherty, Sr., and her dear sister Kay Crowley Feeney. Eileen will be lovingly remembered by her family, Thomas and his wife Paula of Burlington, Kathleen and her husband Dan of Westford, Brian and his partner Tricia of Townsend, James and his wife Christine of Townsend, and Bernard, Jr. and his wife Linda of Burlington, her adoring grandchildren Blake Doherty, Kristin Doherty, Jillian Doherty, Meghan Doherty, Sam Estridge, Spencer Estridge, Shaun Doherty, Colleen Doherty Niedzialkoski, Ryan Doherty, Nolan Doherty, Norah Doherty, and Molly Doherty, and her great-grandchildren Gabe Doherty, Brooklyn Rose Doherty, and Otto Estridge and Charlie Doherty. Eileen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Eileen resided at Brightview Arlington since 2015, where she was surrounded by compassionate and loving geriatric care assistants. Special thanks to the wonderful care and support Eileen received from the staff at Brightview Arlington. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care of Newton at gscommunitycare.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2020