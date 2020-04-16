|
DONEHEY, Eileen M. "Renee" Age 93, of Medford, MA, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford. She was the daughter of the late James R. and Eileen G. Donehey. Renee was a lifelong resident of Medford. She attended Saint Joseph School in Medford and graduated from Medford High School in 1945. She was predeceased by her brothers James Donehey and his wife Janet, and John "Jack" Donehey. She is survived by her sister Helen Burgoyne-Lavoie and her brother Frederick Donehey and his wife Dorothy Donehey. She also leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews, along with many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Although she never married, Renee was a second mother to all of her nieces and nephews. She was always there when anyone in her family needed her and even when they didn't. Whether a babysitter was required or if someone simply needed a ride somewhere, Renee was just a phone call away, happy to drop anything she was doing at a moment's notice to lend a hand. Those phone calls were plentiful. She was a constant, loving presence in the lives of her family. As the eldest of five growing up on Summer Street, she watched over her sister and brothers like a hawk. The neighborhood kids knew they had better not mess with her siblings or they would have to deal with Renee. A highly intelligent voracious reader, she wrote more words and thoughts in the margins of books than could be found on their printed pages. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020