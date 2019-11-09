|
DONOVAN, Eileen M. "Ellen" Age 91, born December 11, 1927, a Roslindale resident of 78 years, died peacefully on November 7, 2019. She was the daughter of Patrick McCarrick of Sligo, Ireland and Anna Driscoll of Cork, Ireland. Eileen graduated from Roslindale High School in 1945. She was a housewife and worked at Kennedy's Department store in Boston, in the women's dress and bridal shops. She was a faithful member of Holy Name Church, and served as a Eucharistic Minister, bringing communion to the residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Roslindale, West Roxbury, and Dedham.
Wife of John L. Donovan, deceased. She is survived by her six children, William Donovan (Walpole), Patricia Donovan Mcleod (Marblehead), Kathleen Bruzzese (Windham, New Hampshire), John Donovan, Jr. (West Roxbury), Ellen Bower, (Hopkinton, New Hampshire), Edward Donovan (Milton); twelve grandchildren, William Donovan, Matthew Donovan, Jeffrey Donovan, Christopher Mcleod, Domenic Bruzzese, Connor Donovan, Giavanna Donovan, Michelle Murphy, Stephen Bower, Edward Donovan, Jr., Michael Donovan, Brendan Donovan; and three great-grandchildren, Liam Donovan, James Donovan,Patrick Donovan.
Eileen met her husband, John, while she was working for the USO. She and John enjoyed wintering in Puerto Rico for over 25 years, where she was a member of the Women's Walking Club, participated in charity work within the community. Together, Eileen and John loved cruising. She was an avid cook and gardener, canning much of the vegetables grown in their garden.
Eileen served the Holy Name Parish Church in West Roxbury, as President of the Bernadine's from 1968-1969, scheduling many fun mystery rides; Vice President/President of the Holy Name Band from 1974-1975; member of the Holy Name Lady Sodality; and member of the Maria Fo Mission Circle, organizing yearly luncheons and craft fairs with all proceeds supporting the African Missions Society.
Visitation Hours will be held on November 14, 2019, from 4-8 PM, at Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132, www.lawlerfuneralhome.com, 617-323-5600. Her Celebration Mass will be held at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132 on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10 AM. Interment services to follow at Holyhood Cemetery, Heath
Street entrance, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stanley R. Tippett Hospice House, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492 or SMA Fathers 337 Common Street, Dedham, MA 02026.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019