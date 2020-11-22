FEENEY, Eileen M. Age 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Durgin Pines. She was born March 20, 1931 in Cambridge, MA, a daughter of the late Timothy and Anna (Connelly) Mescall. Eileen was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Robert P. Feeney and her son Kevin M. Feeney. She was a devoted mother of 5 children, 2 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Ann McCauley of Minnesota and her two children; a brother-in-law, Brendan Feeney of MA, his wife and their two children. Eileen worked at New England Telephone Co. in her younger years, and later as a Real Estate Agent in Newton, MA. She was a longtime member of St. Bernard's Church in Newton, MA and St. Christopher's Church in York, ME. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated in St. Christopher's Church at a later date. Burial will take place in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
