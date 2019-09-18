Boston Globe Obituaries
|
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Mark Church
More Obituaries for EILEEN GLOVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN M. (MULKERN) GLOVER

EILEEN M. (MULKERN) GLOVER Obituary
GLOVER, Eileen M. (Mulkern) Of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, suddenly, September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of James M. Glover. Loving mother of Cailtin and Kristen Glover, both of Dorchester. Cherished grandmother of Julio and Aiden. Devoted sister of Nancy Cranshaw of East Bridgewater and the late Janice Mulkern of Dorchester. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, September 20, 2019 in St. Mark Church at 12:30. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st St., 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017. For directions and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019
