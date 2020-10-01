HAHNEN, Eileen M. Eileen M. (Therrien) Hahnen, age 92 years, a longtime resident of Lynn, died peacefully Tuesday, September 29th. She lived a life full of love. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Arthur P. and Catherine (Power) Therrien. She attended Lynn schools, and graduated from Lynn English High School. Eileen was also a devout member the Holy Family parish. She is survived by three children, Kevin F. of Florida, and Thomas J. of Lynn, MA and Mary E. of New Hampshire; one brother, Neil Therrien and wife, Mary, of Exeter, NH; one sister, Barbara Therrien of Lynn; six grandchildren, Brittany, Kay and Sean Hahnen, Allison, Joshua and Zachary Clark; four great-grandchildren, Anthony, Olivia, Jack and Audrey; and many nieces and nephews. Eileen was married to the late Ivan F. (Fred) in 1950. She was also the proud mother of the late Philip G. Hahnen (Haynen) and sister of the late Arthur, Philip, and Leonard Therrien. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Boys & Girls Club of Lynn, 25 North Common Street, Lynn, MA 01902, Phone: 781-593-1772, https://bgcl.org/support-the-boys-girls-club-of-lynn
Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, MA on Saturday, October 3rd from 3-6 PM. Relatives and friends invited. Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, Lynn View the online memorial for Eileen M. HAHNEN