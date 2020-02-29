|
HAYDEN, Eileen M. (Donovan) Age 93, of Safety Harbor, FL, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2020. Eileen was born on August 19, 1926 in Somerville, MA, the youngest child of the late Francis X. Donovan and Elizabeth M. Donovan (Breslin). Eileen graduated from St. Clements School in Medford, MA and lived in Norwood, MA, Westwood, MA and Melvin Village, NH before moving to Florida. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward J. McDonough and George P. Hayden, and her siblings Frank Donovan, James Donovan, John Donovan, Ann Donovan, Philip Donovan, Paul Donovan, Raymond Donovan, and Mary Virginia Shea. Eileen is survived by her children, Patrick McDonough (Michael Burst) of East Hampton, NY (Andrew and Alexandra Burst), Nancy Gehrts (Richard) of Sanbornton, NH, and Alison Schmidt (Jeffrey) of Salem, MA, and granddaughter, Georgia Schmidt, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Eileen worked for New England Telephone; she was a Girl Scout Leader, an avid skier, notorious knitter and reader, and a member of The Hikers Women's Club of Melvin Village, NH. She enjoyed many happy years on Lake Winnipesaukee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD on Thursday, March 5th from 9:00-10:30AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00AM in The Chapel of St. Gabriel the Archangel at Highland Cemetery, 320 Winter St., Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Eileen's memory may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, https://suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020