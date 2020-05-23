|
LABRECQUE, Eileen M Eileen was born in 1935 to James F. Hughes and Margaret McCarthy Hughes in Cambridge, MA Eileen graduated from St. Mary's High School in Cambridge in 1952 and studied at Chandler School of Boston. Moving to Peabody upon her marriage to L Robert (Bob) she raised her family and enjoyed reading, travel and hosting large family gatherings as well as many shared years in Kennebunk, Maine with friends. Eileen was involved in Peabody joining the historical society, teaching CCD to the youth of St. Anne's Parish all before starting her second career. Eileen held various positions starting at Servomation followed by Lechmere then settling into her long-term role until retirement at Bishop Fenwick where she worked for over twenty-five years, supporting the administration in the Principal's office. Eileen made many lifelong friends at Fenwick. She leaves her husband of 58 years, L. Robert (Bob) Labrecque of Peabody, MA and her daughters and their spouses Michelle Dowd and her husband Matt of Danville, NH and Jennifer Manning and her husband Greg of Needham, MA. She also leaves her three grandchildren, Sean Manning and Eileen Manning of Needham and Christopher Dowd of Danville. Eileen is further survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law James Hughes (Carolyn) of Oceanside, NY, and Kevin Hughes (Dianne) of Buffalo Grove, IL as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Geraldine Kluge of Anaheim, California, Barbara Fay (John) of Medford, MA, and Mary Connolly (Frank) of Tewksbury, MA, as well brother Donald Hughes of Greensboro, NC. Eileen is also survived by her loving in-laws, Mona Labrecque of Florida, Donna Maki of Salem, MA, Agnes Hughes of Greensboro, NC, Pearl and David White of Lynn, MA, Lucille Hogdon of Salem, MA, and Claire Wilson of Salem, MA. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all who cared for Eileen during this time. A private service will be held, In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (her favorite charity) at or the Peabody Public Library to allow others to enjoy her passion for reading at www.peabodylibrary.org/friends-2 Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY. Visit www.ccbfuneral.com to view obituary and sign guestbook.
