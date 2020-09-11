MORRELL, Eileen M. (McDonough) Age 67, of Framingham and formerly of Roslindale and South Boston, died September 9, 2020 following a long, courageous battle with cancer, with her loving family at her side. Born in South Boston, the daughter of Irish immigrants the late Peter & Mary (O'Donnell) McDonough, she was the youngest of four siblings, raised and educated in South Boston. True to her Irish roots and Catholic faith, nothing was more important to Eileen than her family. She relished in long walks at Castle Island with her faithful companion, her dog Jax who never left her side. She enjoyed tending to her garden at home, and times spent with family and friends. To say she was loyal to her beloved Red Sox would be an understatement. Eileen is the proud mother of and survived by Corey Morrell of Boston, Nicholas Morrell & Jessica Casciano of West Roxbury, and Jessica (Morell) Donadio & her husband Matthew of Framingham, devoted grandmother of Braeden Matthew and Shaela Mary Donadio, dear sister of Kathleen O'Leary of So. Boston, and Sr. Maureen McDonough, O.Ca
rm. of Framingham, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her brother Frank McDonough. Family and friends will honor and remember Eileen's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., FRAMINGHAM on Monday, September 14th from 4 – 8 P.M. Those in attendance are kindly asked to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, and not linger in the funeral home. Eileen's Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately. Her Mass will be live streamed at 10:00 AM on Tuesday morning September 15th. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Eileen's name to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org
