|
|
QUIRK, Eileen M. At age 99, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 12 in her home in Worcester. Her husband of 41 years, John T. Quirk, passed away in 1985. Born in Hingham, daughter of Gilbert and Eileen (Burns) Pickett. Valedictorian of her 1938 Hingham High class. 1942 graduate of Simmons College in Boston. During World War II, she was a clerk in the Naval Accounting Office at the Hingham Shipyard. Following the war, Eileen and John moved to Worcester. She later earned a Master's degree in Education at Assumption College in Worcester, and was a reading teacher in the Worcester Public Schools.She had a keen interest in politics, science, education, world events, and Boston sports teams. She loved Cape Cod and sailing. She leaves four children, Thomas and his wife Katrinka (Broadaway) of Charlestown, Eileen and her husband Dennis Fitzgibbons of Glastonbury, CT, Maureen and her husband Richard O'Connell of Worcester, and Kathleen and her husband Sam Mohs of Fairfax, VA; eight grandchildren, Dennis (Michele) Fitzgibbons of Marlborough, CT, Ryan (Megan) Fitzgibbons of North Falmouth, Sean (Maria) O'Connell of Framingham, Erin (Eric) Taylor of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Jack, Sam, and Maggie Mohs of Fairfax, VA, and Brian Broadaway of Waltham; nine great-grandchildren and two sisters, Virginia Haley McKee of Hingham and Carolyn Turner of Vienna, OH. Predeceased by a brother, Bob Pickett, a sister-in-law, Audrey Pickett, and brothers-in-law Thomas Haley, Harry McKee, and Dr. John Turner. Calling Hours Thursday, Nov. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., WORCESTER. Mass of Celebration Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard's Church, 228 Lincoln St., Worcester. Burial Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the UMass Memorial Medical Center Foundation, 333 South St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545 give.umassmemorial.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019