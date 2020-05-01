|
TAYLOR, Eileen M. (Nee) Of Falmouth, ME, formerly of Brighton, MA, died on April 14, 2020. Loving mother of Chris and his wife Kim Taylor of Bloomington, MN, Kate and her husband David Evers of Falmouth, ME, Molly and her husband Tim Smith of Melrose, MA, and Matt Taylor of Michigan. Devoted grandmother of John Taylor, Taylor Evers, Thomas Evers, Connor Smith and Finnian Smith. Dear sister of John Nee of South Dennis, MA, and the late Thomas Nee, Mary Casey and Kathleen Moore. She was the daughter of the late John and Bridget (Brennan) Nee. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Due to the current health conditions, a Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses. www.nursingworld.org/foundation/
programs/coronavirus-response-fund/
Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2020