1/1
EILEEN M. (CAREY) WHITE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EILEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITE, Eileen M. (Carey) Of Framingham, previously of Hyde Park, passed away November 10th. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Sister of Richard Carey and his wife Eloise of Walpole. Aunt of Richard, Jr. and Brian Carey of Walpole. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton, Friday morning at 10 am. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning 1 hour prior to the Mass. Burial St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Eileen M. (Carey) WHITE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved