WHITE, Eileen M. (Carey) Of Framingham, previously of Hyde Park, passed away November 10th. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Sister of Richard Carey and his wife Eloise of Walpole. Aunt of Richard, Jr. and Brian Carey of Walpole. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton, Friday morning at 10 am. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning 1 hour prior to the Mass. Burial St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
