LORING, Eileen Mary (McCarthy) Age 98, of St. Patrick's Manor, Framingham, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. Formerly of Sandwich and Foxboro, Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Philip R. Loring and the loving grandmother of the late Paul P. Loring. Born in Boston on May 18, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Nora (Casey) McCarthy. Eileen is survived and will be deeply missed by her five children: Robert and his wife Barbara of Sharon, Richard and his wife Joan of Southborough, Paul and his wife Dorothy of Hyde Park, Ann and her husband Kenneth Morris of Mansfield, Michael and his partner Cristine Powers of Canton and her cherished family member, Nancy Loring of Walpole. Eileen was the proud grandmother of Mark, Carolyn Graham, Elizabeth Moquin, Brian, Michael, Kaitlin Griffin, Daniel and Meghan, and the loving great-grandmother of Sean, Kiera, Ryan, Riley, Mikayla, Thomas, John and a great-granddaughter on the way. Funeral from Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, September 4 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury at 10 o'clock. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at Gormley Funeral Home will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3. Services will conclude with interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Donations in memory of Eileen may be made to The Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle, 24 Clark St., Boston, MA 02109. Visiting Hours: Tuesday, September 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Gormley Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019