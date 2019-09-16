|
|
MURPHY, Eileen (Sexton) Of Cambridge, formerly of Charlestown, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Loving mother of Robert Murphy of Palm Springs, CA, Paula Wharton and her husband Philip and Jean Murphy, all of Cambridge. Grandmother of Emily, Sarah, Allison Wharton and Kristin and Alex Murphy. Sister of the late John, Thomas and William Sexton. A Visiting Hour will be held in St. Peter's Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge, Thursday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred in Eileen's memory to St. Anthony's Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019