Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
100 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
100 Concord Ave.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN (SEXTON) MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EILEEN (SEXTON) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Eileen (Sexton) Of Cambridge, formerly of Charlestown, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Loving mother of Robert Murphy of Palm Springs, CA, Paula Wharton and her husband Philip and Jean Murphy, all of Cambridge. Grandmother of Emily, Sarah, Allison Wharton and Kristin and Alex Murphy. Sister of the late John, Thomas and William Sexton. A Visiting Hour will be held in St. Peter's Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge, Thursday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred in Eileen's memory to St. Anthony's Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EILEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now