Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ann Church
757 Hancock St
Quincy, MA
View Map
EILEEN (MACKENZIE) O'MALLEY

EILEEN (MACKENZIE) O'MALLEY Obituary
O'MALLEY, Eileen (MacKenzie) Of Milton, formerly of Dorchester, passed away at home with her family on Dec. 24th. Beloved wife of the late Patrick F. O'Malley. Devoted mother of Patrick & his wife Jane of Milton, Martin O'Malley of Milton, Maureen Wiseman & her husband Daniel of Arlington, Eileen O'Malley of Quincy, Joseph O'Malley & his wife Sheila of Braintree, Kathleen King & her husband Kieran of Braintree and the late Mary O'Malley. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Cherished sister of Mary Lou O'Malley of Quincy. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sun. 4 to 7pm. Funeral Mass at St. Ann Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy, Mon. morning at 9am. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spina Bifida Association spinabifidaassociation.org 1600 Wilson Blvd., Suite 800, Arlington, VA 22209. The family offers a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Dana Farber and Brigham & Women's Hospitals. For guestbook, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
