EILEEN P. (BURKE) PENNACCHIO
PENNACCHIO, Eileen P. "Patsy" (Burke) Of Canton, formerly of Norwood and Norfolk, passed away on October 19, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of 55 years of Rocco A. Pennacchio. Devoted mother of Christine M. Ventura and her husband Salvatore of Burlington, Karen P. Perron and her husband Christopher of Oak Hill, VA and Sandra L. Grace and her husband John of Foxborough. Sister of Richard Burke of Norfolk and the late Maureen Kemp and Eugene Burke. Cherished grandmother of Damian, Emma, Becca, Matthew, Abby and Molly. Daughter of the late Richard and Mary (McSweeney) Burke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Patsy was a member of the Top of the Hill Gang and loved biking, walking, downhill skiing and traveling. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, 2-5pm, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or you can donate online at

alz.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
