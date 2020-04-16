|
SAMESKI, Eileen P. (Fleming) Of West Roxbury, OFD, April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Sameski, III with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Loving mother of Mary Mariano and her husband Paul; Robert and his wife Terri; Richard "Sammy"; and Michael and his wife Terri. Proud grandmother of 12. Cherished sister of Paul Fleming and the late Leo Fleming, Sr. Mary Fleming, OSF; and Sr. Anne Fleming, SC. Eileen had one of the longest prayer lines known to date - always praying and thinking of others. Due to guidelines put in place by Gov. Charles Baker and the Archdiocese of Boston, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory may be made to The Franciscan Center, 310 N. Perry Ave., Tampa, FL 33603 franciscancentertampa.org or Sisters of Charity Ministry Fund, Sisters of Charity Centre, 215 Seton Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia B3M OC9 Canada schalifax.ca To leave a condolence message for Eileen's family, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020