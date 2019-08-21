|
McLAUGHLIN, Eileen Patricia (Reen) Age 87, of Medway, August 20, 2019, formerly of West Roxbury. Beloved wife of Joseph T. McLaughlin. Loving mother of Eileen Dame & her husband Steven of Worcester, Anne Carver & her husband Mark of Medway, Kathleen Cantwell & her husband Peter of Verona, New Jersey, and Mary-Jo Gibbs of Bellingham. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Megan, & Haley Dame, McKenzie & Abigail Carver, Cole & Sadie Cantwell, and Aidan & Charlotte Gibbs. Sister of the late Catherine Cuff, Mary Hale, Anna, Joseph, Timothy, Jack, & A. James Reen. Daughter of the late John J. & Anna (Amsler) Reen. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral Service at St. Joseph Church, Medway on Tuesday, August 27th, at 10:00 am followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery on Oakland Street. Visiting Hours Monday, August 26th 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY, MA 02053. Relatives and friends are invited. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019