Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church, Medway
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Oakland Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN MCLAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN PATRICIA (REEN) MCLAUGHLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EILEEN PATRICIA (REEN) MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Eileen Patricia (Reen) Age 87, of Medway, August 20, 2019, formerly of West Roxbury. Beloved wife of Joseph T. McLaughlin. Loving mother of Eileen Dame & her husband Steven of Worcester, Anne Carver & her husband Mark of Medway, Kathleen Cantwell & her husband Peter of Verona, New Jersey, and Mary-Jo Gibbs of Bellingham. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Megan, & Haley Dame, McKenzie & Abigail Carver, Cole & Sadie Cantwell, and Aidan & Charlotte Gibbs. Sister of the late Catherine Cuff, Mary Hale, Anna, Joseph, Timothy, Jack, & A. James Reen. Daughter of the late John J. & Anna (Amsler) Reen. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral Service at St. Joseph Church, Medway on Tuesday, August 27th, at 10:00 am followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery on Oakland Street. Visiting Hours Monday, August 26th 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY, MA 02053. Relatives and friends are invited. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EILEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now