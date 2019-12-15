|
CEKALA, Eileen R. (Polefka) Age 89, of Hoppin Hill Avenue, North Attleborough, MA, and longtime summer resident of East Falmouth, MA, died peacefully at her residence surrounded by her beloved family on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1930 in Pawtucket, RI, the daughter of the late Frank J. Polefka and the late Mary (Piascik) Polefka. After moving to North Attleborough, Eileen attended the one-room Holmes Elementary School on Hoppin Hill Avenue and later graduated from North Attleborough High School. As a young adult, she volunteered as a Red Cross Gray Lady at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. While working at First National Bank in Attleborough, Eileen received a business degree from Boston University and went on to become the first woman loan officer in Bristol County. Eileen and her beloved late husband, Chester Cekala, founded Attleborough's Willow Tree Poultry Farm in 1954 and grew it into one of the State's most successful family-operated businesses. Mother of two caring sons: Chester Cekala, Jr. and his wife, Carol L. (Raleigh) Cekala, of Weston, MA, and Walter Cekala and his wife, Lynda P. (Van Dusen) Cekala, of North Attleborough, MA. Grandmother of six adored grandchildren: Allison, Christopher, Alexander, Nicholas, Samuel and Andrew Cekala. Great-grandmother of a loved great-grandchild: Ava. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Eileen was predeceased by her granddaughter Julia and by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Frances and Stanley Nimiroski; Genevieve and Joseph Starosciak; and Stacey and Stephen Korta. Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Eileen by gathering for a Visitation on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleborough Falls, NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA. Graveside Services will be privately held in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either The Julia Cekala Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1070, North Attleborough, MA 02761, or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in memory of Eileen Cekala to support cancer research and patient care, at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or online at www.dana-farber.org/gift For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guestbook at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleborough Falls, North Attleborough (508) 695-0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019