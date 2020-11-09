1/1
EILEEN R. KIBRICK
KIBRICK, Eileen R. Passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020 in Boston. Eileen was the daughter of the late Joseph & Bessie (Eisenberg) Kibrick. She was the sister of the late Dr. Sidney Kibrick and sister-in-law of the late Dr. Anne K. Kibrick. Eileen was a lifelong resident of Boston and Cambridge. Born in 1925 she grew up in the old West End of Boston. Eileen was a graduate of girls Boston Latin School, Boston Teachers College and a lifelong learner. She spent her career as a librarian at MIT in Cambridge. Eileen lead a full life working, enjoying plays and concerts, reading, traveling and caring for her many cats and the strays that came her way. Eileen was a lover of wildlife and supported many animal and human rights organizations. Eileen leaves behind her immediate family, niece and nephew Joan and John Kibrick of Brookline and her great nieces and nephews Alex and Julia Kibrick and Becky, Jessie and Owen Amsler. We will keep Eileen in our memory. Rest in peace. Funeral services were private Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.co


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
