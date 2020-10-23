1/1
EILEEN R. LORD
LORD, Eileen R. Of Rockland, MA, entered into rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 64. Dear daughter of the late Herbert & Loretta (Rubin) Resnik. Beloved wife of Michael Lord. Loving mother of Daniel Lord & his wife Samantha. Devoted sister to Howard Resnik & his wife Nina. Eileen also leaves behind many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and many dear friends. Funeral Services at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., CANTON on Monday, October 26 at 2PM. Interment will take place privately at Knollwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Eileen's memory may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or a charity of your choice. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there is a 50 person capacity at the funeral home. www.stanetskycanton.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
7818214600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
