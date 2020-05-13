|
|
MASPERO, Eileen Riley Was born May 28, 1922, the oldest child of an Irish-American family. She was raised in Boston with her sister, Marie E. Riley. Eileen graduated from Roslindale High School and began her graduate education at Framingham State College, where she earned a BA in Education. Eileen obtained a Master's degree in Education from Boston College before she pursued her Dietitian Certification. Eileen entered Public Health Services during World War II as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army. She served at a Marine Hospital on Staten Island as a Dietitian. After the war, she continued working as a Dietitian at New England Deaconess and the Boston Veteran's Association, later becoming the Chief Dietitian at the West Roxbury Veteran's Association and the Brocton Veteran's Association. Eileen enjoyed vacationing and traveling with her friends, especially Lucille Sullivan. After retirement, Eileen married Louis Maspero and enjoyed many years in Milton, MA, nurturing fruit trees and vegetable gardens from spring to fall. Eileen and Louie traveled extensively to Europe and especially liked visiting with Maspero relatives in Cuomo, Italy. Eileen came to Notre Dame Long Term Care 5 years ago. She attended Mass and received communion daily. Eileen we pray that you enjoy a peace-filled reunion with your loved ones who have gone before you. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Service will be held at a later date.
www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre St.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020