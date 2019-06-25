ZAWADA, Eileen Riley Passed away June 22, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.



Eileen graduated with a BSN from Western Connecticut State University and an MSN from the University of New Hampshire School of Nursing.



Eileen was passionate in mentoring her students in her role as an Adjunct Clinical Professor at UNH.



Eileen was an avid walker, dog lover, and reader. She belonged to a local book club with her close friends, and together, they solved the world's problems many times over. She cherished her time with her children, going annually to the dude ranch, and supporting her kids in all their activities.



Eileen is survived by her husband, Robert "RJ" Zawada, of Groton, MA; her parents William and MaryAnne Riley of North Salem, NY; her children, Robert Zawada, Manhattan, NY; Stephen Zawada, Charlotte, NC; Elizabeth Zawada, Groton, MA, Geoff Huntington, North Salem, NY; her brothers, James Riley, Manhattan, NY, and Peter Riley, Warwick, NY.



Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Clark Associates Funeral Home in KATONAH, NY. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 28, at 11:30 am at St. Patrick's in Bedford, NY. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Mount Kisco, NY.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the through the Clark Associates Funeral Home website.