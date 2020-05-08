|
FLAHERTY, Eileen S. Of Billerica, formerly of Woburn, May 7, 93 years of age. Wife of the late William H. Flaherty, Jr. Loving mother of William H. Flaherty, III and his wife Elsie Nolan of Winchester, Richard Flaherty and his wife Mary of Saratoga Springs, NY, Marcia Smith and her husband George of Washington, D.C. and Andrea Cosentino and her husband Frank of Wakefield. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private Graveside Service was held at the Calvary Cemetery in Winchester. Memorial contributions may be made to Billerica Public Library Foundation, Inc., 15 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA 0182. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020