MORSE, Eileen Sherman Of Chestnut Hill, MA and Delray Beach, FL. Passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020, 4 days short of her 87th birthday. Loving wife of the late James Morse to whom she was married 47 years. Devoted mother to David & Jennifer Morse and Julie & Robert Morse Cummins. She was the cherished "AMA" to her 4 grandchildren Joshua, Richard, Gabriella and William. Beloved sister of Lucille Sherman and the late Marshall and Richard Sherman. She loved cooking, reading, knitting and playing bridge and mahjong Services are Private – There will be a Memorial ceremony at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to www.michaeljfox.org/donate or 800-708-7644 Further details: Kronish Funeral Services – BOCA RATON, Florida, 561-717-2874 or [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020