STANLEY, Eileen (Keogh) Homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother passed away on November 21, 2019 of natural causes in Mansfield, MA at the age of 97. She was with her loving family resting comfortably and peacefully when she passed. Eileen was born in Roxbury on March 15, 1922. She was the daughter of Martin and Mary (Murray) Keogh of Dedham, MA and is the youngest of 10 children. A former long-term Walpole resident, Eileen lived in Foxboro for 20 years and spent the past 5 years at Willow Crossing Assisted Living in Mansfield. Eileen was married to her late husband, Roy Stanley, also born in Roxbury, for 61 years. She was an active member of Lifeworks, an organization that provides assistance to people with special needs. Eileen was socially active, hosting innumerable gatherings at her home with frequent attendance of her friends and family. She was a volunteer in the Mail Room of WGBH in Boston and also a volunteer visitor to the elderly and infirm well into her 70s. She is survived by her 5 children: Maureen and her husband David Colleary of West Hartford, CT, Denise Stanley of Blackstone, MA, Elaine Stanley of Wrentham, MA, Richard and his wife Gemma Stanley of Foxborough, MA and Brian Stanley of Boston, MA. Eileen also has 6 grandchildren: Tim Stanley of Randolph, MA, Katy Stanley of Cumberland, RI, Kaitlin Colleary and her husband Nick Winn of Seattle, WA, Chris Colleary of Tampa, FL, Rachel Stanley of Somerville, MA and David Stanley at Ft. Stewart, GA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Monday, November 25 from 4 to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South street, FOXBOROUGH. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment at 1 PM at Bourne National Cemetery, Bourne. For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, Eileen's family requests donations be to Lifeworks, 789 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090. On memo line of check, write "In memory of Eileen Stanley."
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019