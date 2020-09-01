1/1
EILEEN (FLAVIN) SULLIVAN
SULLIVAN, Eileen (Flavin) Age 80, of Harwichport, formerly of Bedford, Aug. 28, 2020. Loving companion of Pasqualino P. Iovino, Jr. Dedicated mother of Edward J. Sullivan and his wife Deborah of Billerica, Mark E. Sullivan of Amesbury, and Catherine A. Booth and her husband Kevin of Hollis, NH. Proud grandmother of Paige Baril and her husband Nikolas, Tyler Booth, Shannon Sullivan, Edward, Meghan, and Brendan Sullivan, and great-grandmother of Madilyn Rose Baril. Longtime member of Allen Harbor Yacht Club and Wyndemere Bluffs Association. She will be remembered as an avid reader who adored her family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Graveside Service on Thursday, Sept. 3rd at 11 am in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bedford Street, Concord, MA. All attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Family Pantry of Cape Cod, 133 Queen Anne Road, Harwich, MA 02645. For her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
