ROGOFF, Eileen Susan Of Newton, formerly of New Haven, CT on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Loving wife of Jonathan B. Eagan for 43 years. Devoted daughter of the late Louis and Eunice (Segal) Rogoff. Dear sister of the late Phyllis Rogoff. Also survived by her aunt Zelda of Connecticut and her close cousin Gail Dressler of Woodbridge, CT. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a local food pantry of your choice. Levine Chapels, Brookline
