BALZER, Eileen T. (Kelly) Age 95, of Arlington, MA, on November 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Daughter of Michael H. Kelly and Eileen T. (Roche) of Arlington, MA. Wife of the late George C. Balzer, Jr.; Mother of Kathleen A. and her husband Shelton B. (Tod) Wicker of Londonderry, NH; Nancy E. and husband David LeDuc of Newton, NH; the late George C. Balzer, III of Arlington, MA; Mary Ellen (Dee) and husband David J. Powers of Andover, MA; Eileen T. (Terry) and husband Alex Petruska of Westborough, MA; John G. Balzer and wife Leah of Ipswich, MA. Grandmother of Eric T. Wicker of Londonderry, NH; Thomas Wicker and wife Dawn of Shelton, CT; Suzanne LeDuc and husband Joel Lavallee of Newton, NH; Michael LeDuc and wife Pam of Dover, NH; Aimee (Leduc) and husband Jeff Whipple of Weymouth, MA; Jennifer Powers and husband Matthew Cavenaugh of Jonesboro, AR; David Powers and wife Beatriz Navarro of Washington, DC; Jacquelyn Powers of Andover, MA; Alex Petruska and wife Kayleigh of Grafton, MA; Natalie (Petruska) and husband Jay Donovan of Plympton, MA; and Cassandra Balzer of Chicago, IL; Maria Balzer of Washington, DC; Dominic Balzer of Ipswich, MA, along with their mother Donna Pisciotta, also of Ipswich, MA; and Sebastian Balzer of Ipswich, MA. Great-grandmother to 13 grandchildren and aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Sister of Kathleen (Bubby) Gillis of Westborough, MA; Marguerite Patricia (Patsy) Prior of Stratham, NH; and Ann Montminy of Gilford, NH. Eileen graduated from Arlington High School. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Hours from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, on Friday, December 6th, at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, MA (adjacent to St. Agnes Church); followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 PM, at St. Agnes Church, Arlington, MA, and Burial Service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, also in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Hannah Duston Resident Activities Fund, 126 Monument Street, Haverhill, MA 01832. For online condolences, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019