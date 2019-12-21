|
BATAKIS, Eileen T. Passed Dec. 10, in Worcester at age 93. Born in Cambridge, daughter of William F. and Ellen T. (O'Callahan) McCarthy. She leaves a daughter, Mary-Lee MacKenzie and her husband Dennis of Summerville, SC; a granddaughter, Katy Gersh; three great-grandchildren, Joey, Myla and Chloe; her fiancé, Thomas DeAngelis of Worcester; a sister-in-law, Ruth J. Smith of Waltham; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Alfred Batakis; daughters Sharon and Elaine; sisters Mary Harris and Evelyn Burke; and brothers Arthur Francis and Thomas McCarthy. Eileen did temporary office staffing for Kelly Girl. She also worked many years in information technology data entry at the General Motors plant in Framingham. Eileen was an award winning competitive ballroom dancer, partnering with Tom for many years. She loved the outdoors, especially swimming in the ocean and taking long drives and walks. Funeral Service Monday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., WORCESTER. Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019