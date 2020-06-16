Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
EILEEN T. LYNCH

EILEEN T. LYNCH Obituary
LYNCH, Eileen T. Of Melrose, passed away after a brief illness surrounded by her loving children on June 14, 2020. Eileen was the beloved wife for over 50 years to the late James A. Lynch Jr. Devoted mother of James A. Lynch, III & his wife Margaret of Quincy, Linda Lynch Shaughnessy & her husband Patrick of Medford, Christopher E. Lynch of Melrose, David E. Lynch & his wife Kerry of Melrose and Janet E. Csrnko & her husband CJ of Hingham. Caring sister of Lois Sullivan, Jean Hart, Evelyn Harrington, Helen Eovine & the late Phyllis Tolland. Cherished grandmother of 13 and proud great-grandmother of 2. Also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM. Guests must wear a mask and are encouraged to greet the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. A Funeral Mass will be held at Incarnation Church in Melrose with a burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eileen's name to Malden Catholic High School, 99 Crystal St., Malden, MA 02148. For obituary or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020
