George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
EILEEN T. (SCANLAN) MCCARTHY

McCARTHY, Eileen T. (Scanlan) Age 82, of Somerville, August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald F. McCarthy. Loving daughter of the late Margaret (Fleming) and Leo V. Scanlan. Dear sister of Rose Marie Scanlan of Somerville, Jean Morrison and her husband Ernest of Brockton, Claire Maestri of Burlington and her late husband Robert, the late Peggy Stronach and her husband Clifford. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning 9-10:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 11:00 am. Interment private. Retired longtime employee New England Telephone and member of Telephone Pioneers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's name to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019
