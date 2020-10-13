1/1
EILEEN T. (LALLY) NATALE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EILEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NATALE, Eileen T. (Lally) Of Woburn, October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of John D. Natale, Jr. Devoted mother of John Natale, III and his husband Steven Dalin of Tewksbury, Daniel Natale and his wife Tricia of Wilmington, Christopher Natale and his wife Terri, Patrick Natale, Eileen Vartanian and her husband Paul, all of Woburn. Loving grandmother of Ryleigh Vartanian, Catelyn, C.J., Jillian, Ryan, Lauren, Gian, Gunnar, Cross, and Cruciano Natale. Sister of Thomas, James, David, and Donna Lally, the late Paul Lally, Mary Patricia McGovern, Jeannie Brann, Michael Lally, Geraldine Carnes, and Mona Vail. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A graveside service will be conducted Friday, October 16th, in Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., WOBURN, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing protocols. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eileen's memory to the Shriners Burn Institute, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of Woburn. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved