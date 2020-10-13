NATALE, Eileen T. (Lally) Of Woburn, October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of John D. Natale, Jr. Devoted mother of John Natale, III and his husband Steven Dalin of Tewksbury, Daniel Natale and his wife Tricia of Wilmington, Christopher Natale and his wife Terri, Patrick Natale, Eileen Vartanian and her husband Paul, all of Woburn. Loving grandmother of Ryleigh Vartanian, Catelyn, C.J., Jillian, Ryan, Lauren, Gian, Gunnar, Cross, and Cruciano Natale. Sister of Thomas, James, David, and Donna Lally, the late Paul Lally, Mary Patricia McGovern, Jeannie Brann, Michael Lally, Geraldine Carnes, and Mona Vail. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A graveside service will be conducted Friday, October 16th, in Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., WOBURN, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing protocols. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eileen's memory to the Shriners Burn Institute, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of Woburn. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
