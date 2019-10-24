Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
EILENE (DANA) WELLS

EILENE (DANA) WELLS Obituary
WELLS, Eilene (Dana) Age 88, of Weston on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Lionelle Wells. Devoted mother of Averill Bromfield and his wife Mary of Weston, Jed Bromfield and his wife Henya of MI, Lisa Bromfield of AZ, and the late Stephanie Bromfield. Loving grandmother of Mary Elizabeth, Ian, and Andrew. Adored great-grandmother of Emmie, Sienna, and Collin. Dear sister of Marelyn Davis and her husband Fred and late brother Gene Dana and his surviving wife Harriet. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, Friday, October 25 at 10:45AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hebrew Rehabilitation Center/Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre St., Boston, MA 02131. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019
