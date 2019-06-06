Boston Globe Obituaries
ELAINE MAHAN
ELAINE A. MAHAN

ELAINE A. MAHAN Obituary
MAHAN, Elaine A. Of Bedford, formerly of Waltham, June 4. Loving sister of Anne Marie McKenzie and her husband Bernard and Carolyn Strange and her late husband Ernie, both of Framingham, and Mary Marino and her husband Charles of Nahant. Devoted aunt of Michael Strange and his wife Jennifer and Brandon Strange and his wife Nicole, both of Framingham, Charles Marino and his wife Christine of Cape May, NJ, and Christopher Marino and his wife Melanie of Nahant. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Mon., June 10, at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sun., June 9, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. For obituary please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019
