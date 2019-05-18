|
|
STORTECKY, Elaine A. Of Lexington, formerly of Newburgh, NY, May 9, 2019. Daughter of the late Mark J. Stortecky and Bernice (Pisarek) Stortecky. Sister of Bernard Stortecky and his wife Ellen Joan of Trumbull, CT and Joan D'Addio and her husband Rick of Ocala, FL. She is also survived by 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Elaine received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Boston College, went to the Misericordia School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lahey Health & Home Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801. Lexington (781) 862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019