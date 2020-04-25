|
|
THOMAS, Elaine A. "Honey" (Benedetto) Of Revere, in Chelsea, on April 17th, at 81 years. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Lee F. Thomas, who passed just 11 days prior on April 6th. Proud & loving mother of the late Leigh Anne (Thomas) Zarella. Devoted daughter of the late Anthony T. & Dorothy F. (McCarthy) Benedetto. Dear sister of the late Thomas G. Benedetto & his wife Evelyn Benedetto of Revere & Robert A. Benedetto & his late wife Joan. Adored surrogate grandmother of Mark V. & Michael R. Zarrella, both of Woodcliff, NY & cherished aunt of Robin M. Brickley & her husband Craig of South Yarmouth, formerly of Everett. Also lovingly survived by her loyal and kind caregiver, Guerdy Pierre of Medford and many lifelong loving friends, nieces & nephews. Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett was held privately for her and her husband, Lee. A Memorial Mass will be held for her and her husband, Lee in St. Michael the Archangel Chapel at Chelsea Soldiers Home and will be announced at a later date. Elaine, or "Honey" as she was affectionately known, worked in the Guidance Department at Martignon High School in Cambridge where she valued the many friendships she made over the years. The family extends a heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Katzman Family Center for Living for their kindness and care of Elaine, as well as the Leonard Florence Memory Care staff for the years of care and kindness they afforded Elaine. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be to the Katzman Family Center for Living, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020