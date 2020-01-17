|
|
ADAMS, Elaine Born in Heart's Content, Newfoundland, Elaine died in Portland, Maine on January 15th, surrounded by family. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elaine said she was looking forward to joining "that handsome fella," her husband, Alexandre. A former resident of Belmont, Elaine held tightly to her "Bostonian" identity, but her Newfoundland roots remained an essential part of life. She enjoyed sharing stories about her childhood meals of seal and tongue and the role her family had in the laying of the Trans-Atlantic telegraph cable. Elaine's smile and her kind, non-judgmental and generous spirit will be greatly missed, especially, by her children Nancy Darrah, Greg Adams and Lisa Hodgkins, as well as everyone who knew her. A Celebration of Life was held at the Atrium at the Cedars.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020