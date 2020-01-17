Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE ADAMS


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, Elaine Born in Heart's Content, Newfoundland, Elaine died in Portland, Maine on January 15th, surrounded by family. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elaine said she was looking forward to joining "that handsome fella," her husband, Alexandre. A former resident of Belmont, Elaine held tightly to her "Bostonian" identity, but her Newfoundland roots remained an essential part of life. She enjoyed sharing stories about her childhood meals of seal and tongue and the role her family had in the laying of the Trans-Atlantic telegraph cable. Elaine's smile and her kind, non-judgmental and generous spirit will be greatly missed, especially, by her children Nancy Darrah, Greg Adams and Lisa Hodgkins, as well as everyone who knew her. A Celebration of Life was held at the Atrium at the Cedars.

View the online memorial for Elaine ADAMS
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -