CHICCO, Elaine B. (York) Of Waltham, June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Antonio M. "Anthony" Chicco. Mother of Brenda Jones of Orford, NH, Anthony "Marc" Chicco (Rosemarie) of Biddeford, ME, Mary Catherine Chicco Fuller (Jeff) of Wellesley and Crisanna Chicco Favreau of Marlboro. Grandmother of Jessica Chicco, Anthony, Chicco and Ariana Goyette. Great-grandmother of Brady Clarke. Sister of Alma Feil of Fort Worth, TX, Irene Fraser of East Falmouth and the late George and Ralph York and Mary Sheehan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Calling Hours for Elaine will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, June 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. [Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m.] Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30th in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, the Psoriasis Foundation, or to the . For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020