BYRNE, Elaine (Karas) At 78 years, in Revere, formerly of East Boston, October 14th, following a brief illness & in the company of her God & her caring family. Beloved wife of the late James M. Byrne. Adoring mother to James M. Byrne, II & his wife Melissa A. & cherished grandmother of James M. Byrne, III & Riley R. Byrne, all of Danvers. Dear sister of Phyllis D'Antona & her late husband Leo & Lucille Ciampa & her late husband Louis, all of East Boston, & the late James Karas. Faithful sister-in-law to Barbara Bernis & her husband Edward of Somerville & the late Pauline Marchant & Margaret Brady. Also lovingly survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews & cousins. Family & friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Monday, October 19th in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., REVERE at 12:00 p.m., immediately followed with entombment at Holy Cross Community Mausoleum (Chapel Hill Site), 175 Broadway, Malden. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. All attendees are asked to report directly to church. A reminder: masks must be worn in church & at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals are honored to have assisted the family at this time.