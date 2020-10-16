1/1
ELAINE (KARAS) BYRNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BYRNE, Elaine (Karas) At 78 years, in Revere, formerly of East Boston, October 14th, following a brief illness & in the company of her God & her caring family. Beloved wife of the late James M. Byrne. Adoring mother to James M. Byrne, II & his wife Melissa A. & cherished grandmother of James M. Byrne, III & Riley R. Byrne, all of Danvers. Dear sister of Phyllis D'Antona & her late husband Leo & Lucille Ciampa & her late husband Louis, all of East Boston, & the late James Karas. Faithful sister-in-law to Barbara Bernis & her husband Edward of Somerville & the late Pauline Marchant & Margaret Brady. Also lovingly survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews & cousins. Family & friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Monday, October 19th in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., REVERE at 12:00 p.m., immediately followed with entombment at Holy Cross Community Mausoleum (Chapel Hill Site), 175 Broadway, Malden. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. All attendees are asked to report directly to church. A reminder: masks must be worn in church & at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals are honored to have assisted the family at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Entombment
Holy Cross Community Mausoleum (Chapel Hill Site)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved