George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
ELAINE HONEYCUTT
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
10:15 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
29 Central St.
Somerville, IL
ELAINE C. (KAKLEAS) HONEYCUTT

ELAINE C. (KAKLEAS) HONEYCUTT Obituary
HONEYCUTT, Elaine C. (Kakleas) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, passed away July 13, 2020, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Cleveland "Red" Honeycutt. Loving mother of Barbara Sherritt and her husband Matt of Townsend, Bill and his wife Sue of Medford, John and his wife Heath of Edgartown and the late Steve Honeycutt and his surviving wife Dianne. Sister of Nicholas, James, Christopher Kakleas and Kathryn Bonnage. Nanie of Matt, jr., Chris, Stacy, Kerry, Dave, Brian, Drew and Jack. Great Nanie to Erin, Ben and Theo. Aunt of Nicholas Kakles, jr., Charles Kakles, Donna Brown and the late Dr. John A. Bonnage. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), Somerville, Friday morning at 10:15, Followed by a Funeral Service in the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central St., Somerville at 11:00. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's memory to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020
