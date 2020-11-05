SCHICITANO, Elaine C. (Hickey) Of Natick, died peacefully, surrounded by her family and cherished dog, Timber, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 66. Beloved wife of John T. "Jack" Schicitano; and loving mother to John Louis and his girlfriend, Devin DiNatale, of Newton. Daughter of the late Frederick and Esther (Rice) Hickey of Wellesley. She is survived by her siblings, Carol (Robert) Studley of Provincetown, Janice (Edward) Pecoraro of Norwell, Paula (Robert) Gaudet of Natick, Kevin (Bonnie) Hickey of Stoughton, Patricia Hickey (Mark Gove) of Franklin, Thomas (Dale) Hickey of E. Sandwich, Frederick Hickey of Merrimack, NH and Michael Hickey (Erin McGee) of Millis; as well as many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Wellesley High School, Elaine earned her bachelor's degree in education from Framingham State University. She has worked in the acquisitions and tech services department of the Wellesley Free Library for over 40 years and will be greatly missed by her many library colleagues and friends. Visiting hours will be held Monday evening from 4-7 PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory may be made to the Wellesley Free Library at https://www.wellesleyfreelibrary.org/donations
